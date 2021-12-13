Pinterest Adds Option to Reply to a Comment with an Idea Pin

Following on from Instagram’s addition of the capacity to reply to a comment with a Reels video clip, Pinterest has today announced that users can reply to Pin comments with an Idea Pin video, providing similar functionality.

As shown in the above example, now, if you want to add a visual element to your Pin comment reply, you can tap on the three dots menu next to any comment, which will give you an option to ‘Reply with new Idea Pin’. That will then open up the full-screen Idea Pin composer, so you can add more context to your response.

The idea for video replies was sparked by TikTok, which added a video reply option in May last year. And given the increasing engagement with short-form video, it makes sense for Pinterest to align with the trend, and provide more ways for people to use video for engagement and interaction wherever they can.

Pinterest also added Idea Pin Takes back in October, which provide similar capability, though that option is more aligned with enabling users to share their experiences in response to an idea, as opposed to replying to specific elements.

And for brands on Pinterest, Idea Pin replies could be a significant consideration, with the capacity to add explainer videos, personalized video replies to comments, product promos, etc.

There’s a range of ways in which the feature could be used, and as Pinterest moves further and further into video engagement, it provides another way to lean into usage trends, and enhance connection with Pinners.