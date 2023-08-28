Pinterest Announces New Activations for Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival is coming up next month, and Pinterest has been announced as an official media partner of the iconic event, which will see the app host a range of TIFF-themed content to encourage user engagement.

The key element of Pinterest’s TIFF showcase is a new “Filmspiration Hub”, where users will be able to find insider info on films, celebrities, fashion, etc. Pinterest will also host exclusive behind-the-scenes and best-of festival content in the dedicated space.

As explained by Pinterest:

“This hub will be a unique mix of editorial and creator-led content – a visual repository of all things TIFF. Content will range from film line-ups, interview clips, fan content, red carpet looks, images from the TIFF Portrait Studio, and more. As the home of inspiration, Pinterest will also house exclusive soundbites from celebrities visiting TIFF's official interview suite, Studio 9, around “what inspires them.”

The hub will be featured in the search tab of the app for U.S., Canadian, U.K., and Australian users during the event, tying into the broader discovery emphasis.

Pinterest is also partnering with creators throughout the festival, who’ll be posting their own, exclusive TIFF content. Participating creators include lifestyle creator Lil Gabi D and fashion influencers Fred Anyona and Sonakshi, each of whom will be looking to highlight how films have inspired their respective approaches.

It’s an interesting partnership, especially given Pinterest’s angle, in highlighting how filmmakers use the app for inspiration, and how that’s sparked new fashion trends.

“With over 390 billion Pins saved on the platform, Pinterest has long served as an inspiration search engine for numerous film directors, costume designers and writers. They are actively using the platform for some of pop culture’s major moments. For example, the writers of Stranger Things used Pinterest to storyboard the entire series. Actress and director Elizabeth Banks also found inspiration on Pinterest to imagine a new generation of Charlie’s Angels.”

That’s a good angle, which could work to highlight the value of the platform as a discovery and inspiration app, and prompt more film fans to engage via Pin.

Pinterest users will be able to access the Filmspiration Hub on Pinterest’s search landing page from September 7th to 17th, with the content set to be updated daily for the duration of the event.