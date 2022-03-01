Pinterest Announces New Support Program for Female-Owned Businesses as Part of Women's History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and Pinterest is marking the occasion with a new support announcement that will see ten female-owned businesses receive funding, training and more as part of its Pinterest Elevates program.

The funding will also be focused on those from underrepresented communities - as explained by Pinterest:

“Stemming from our core mission to create a platform that builds a sense of belonging, Pinterest Elevates offers both monetary and strategic support to help uplift business owners of color, with disabilities, or part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

In line with this, Pinterest has selected a range of female-run businesses that will each get a share of $100,000 in total funding.

The selected businesses are:

Each program participant will be given ad credits, while they’ll also be assigned a personal business coach to help guide their strategic development. Participants will also be offered platform-specific training, audience insights and more.

Pinterest first launched its Elevates program in 2020 to assist Black business owners that had been impacted by the pandemic. It’s since been able to provide assistance to over 55 brands, helping to improve equality and representation, and ensure minority-owned businesses are able to maximize their on-platform opportunities.

You can learn more about the latest program participants, and the Elevates program more generally, here.