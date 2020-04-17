Pinterest Expands Partner Program to Help More Brands Maximize Their Pin Efforts

With shopping activity on the rise on Pinterest amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, the company has this week announced an expansion of its Pinterest Partners program, with a range of new additions to assist brands with their on-platform advertising, eCommerce, creative elements and more.

As per Pinterest:

"Pinterest Partners help make it easier to create Pins of every item in your catalog, measure how well you’re doing, or help people buy products. They can build creative that demands attention. They can automate posts. Each partner also brings experience, skills and a proven track record. (We know because we’ve vetted each one.)"

Last year, Pinterest changed the name of its partner program from 'Marketing Partners' to 'Pinterest Partners' in order to better represent the expanded scope of what these partner brands now offer. Initially, Pinterest prioritized eCommerce facilitators to help more businesses convert their Pinterest profiles into virtual stores, but now, it's also adding in more creative and advertising partners to assist with all aspects of creating an effective Pinterest presence.

As you can see, there's now an expanded range of tools and providers that can assist businesses in maximizing their Pinterest efforts. And it could well be worth the effort - Pinterest recently noted that the number of Pinners engaging with shopping on Pinterest has increased 44% year over year, boosted by the recent COVID-19 lockdowns.

With physical malls shut down, Pinterest is presenting itself as the digital alternative, with an ever-increasing range of shoppable Pins from a heap of established retailers and SMBs.

Pinterest wants to become the destination for personalized shopping, with a broad range of artisan and hand-made products, which appear in search results alongside more familiar brands. If you're looking for something specific, Pinterest's systems are increasingly getting better at helping you find it - and for brands, that provides an opportunity to connect with more people in a shopping mindset, which could help to boost your sales.

If you're looking to maximize your Pinterest presence, you can find out more about the Pinterest Partner program here.