Pinterest Highlights Trending Colors for 2026

Looking to ensure your promotions align with the most resonant and engaging trends of the moment, and stand out in-stream?

This could help.

Pinterest has shared its predictions on the colors that it thinks will dominate in 2026, and will drive new trends, and expanded engagement, based on user interest.

Pinterest’s 2026 “Pinterest Palette” report is based on search and engagement trends in the app over the past year, which point to these colors gaining traction, and grabbing more attention in social feeds.

Based on this analysis, Pinterest has selected five colors that it thinks will generate more interest this year:

Cool blue

Jade

Plum noir

Wasabi

Persimmon

As per Pinterest:

“Each hue carries its own energy: the unfiltered joy of Persimmon, the bold defiance of Wasabi, the powerful mystery of Plum Noir. Even the softer tones have presence, from the serenity of Jade to the fresh focus of Cool Blue.”

Pinterest’s full 13-page “Pinterest Palette” report includes overviews of each of the highlighted colors, which includes data on related searches, save activity related to each tone, and more.

This year’s selections, Pinterest says, are based on “bold, imaginative detours”:

“Experiences and aesthetics that spark emotion, offer escape and support a sense of grounded optimism.”

And they certainly stand out, which could suggest that they will indeed drive more interest and engagement throughout the year.

Though if you’re going to consistent branding, that won’t matter so much, because you likely already have your color palette chosen for your content.

But even if that is the case, there may be ways to incorporate these additional color trends into your promotions, in order to align with discovery behavior, and create more resonant, engaging campaigns.

Some interesting notes either way, in a good-looking report, which could help to get you thinking about the role that colors play in promotions.

You can check out Pinterest’s full “Pinterest Palette” report here.