Pinterest publishes inaugural Parenting Trend Report

Pinterest published its first Parenting Trend Report, which looks at how parents are using the platform to plan activities and purchases for their kids, as well as how marketers can align with these trends to maximize their promotions.

The report highlights seven key parental usage trends in the app, showcasing how parents are using Pins for “thoughtful parenting” guidance, which includes planning vacations and creating more engaging at-home activities.

As explained by Pinterest: “On Pinterest, the thoughtful [parenting] shift is evident everywhere, from daily routines to birthday parties and travel: searches for “screen free activities” are up 200% year over year and surging alongside “family traditions ideas” (+200%), “no phone summer” (+340%), and even the vibe‑setting “digital detox aesthetic” (+95%).”

So, Pinterest is looking to frame this as a showcase of how the app can be beneficial for parents who want to limit some of the more harmful aspects of modern life, including, somewhat ironically, social media usage.

“Parents can turn to Pinterest for a more positive, non-judgmental space where they can curate and research ideas at their own pace, away from the usual pressure, comparison and noise of social media.”

Seems a bit on the nose coming from a social media platform, but then again, Pinterest has also repeatedly claimed it isn’t a social media app anymore.

Pinterest’s 2026 Parenting Trend Report highlights seven key parenting trends, including an overview of each, as well as a collection of key search terms, and their relative growth, to highlight key elements.

These provide examples of Pinterest’s thoughtful parenting shift, while also giving more context to marketers as to what parents are increasingly seeking out in the app.

Which could be valuable information for planning and providing insight into what parents on Pinterest are looking for. The insights can also help social media marketers better align their Pin marketing efforts to meet these interests.

Brands can also use Pinterest Trends to explore relative interests by keyword, and in combination, these insights could be valuable for your outreach.