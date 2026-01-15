Pinterest Launches 2026 Planning Guide

Pinterest has published a new marketing guide for 2026, which covers off on all the key moments and celebrations that you need to keep in mind for tie-in opportunities.

And given that Pinterest is used by many people for planning, it could be worth taking a look, and ensuring that you’re setting up your campaigns ahead of time.

As per Pinterest:

“[On Pinterest], every moment becomes an opportunity for personalization and curation. Our global audience of 600 million monthly active users tell us that their No. 1 reason for coming to Pinterest is to shop. They use Pins and boards to save their favourite finds and curate their inspiration, and they come back to shop for the products that they can’t stop thinking about.”

You can download the full Pinterest Marketing Moments Guide for 2026 here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at the key elements.

Pinterest’s 2026 events guide is split into three event types:

Calendar moments - These moments happen at a fixed, shared time. They include events such as festive occasions, cultural celebrations and religious festivals.

Life moments - These are personal milestones, such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, graduations, moving house, adding a new family member - or even buying a new car.

Big moments - These major moments only come around every few years, and bring people together all around the world.

The guide provides overviews of each of these elements, and the key dates to keep in mind.

Pinterest also provides category info and keywords in its overviews to assist in your planning.

These are some handy notes, which could help to ensure that you’re covering off on all the best opportunities in the app.

And again, Pinners use Pinterest for planning:

“On Pinterest, seasonal searches - from outfit ideas to party planning to travel essentials - start building momentum months before the season arrives. These aren’t casual scrolls; they’re early signals of intent. People on Pinterest are more than 2x as likely as non-Pinterest users to invest time and effort into preparing for seasonal moments. By the time most campaigns launch, many decisions are already made. The outfit is bought. The party supplies are chosen. The trip is booked.”

Some valuable notes, which could help you better align your Pin campaign strategy this year.

You can download the full Pinterest Marketing Moments Guide for 2026 here.