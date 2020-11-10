Pinterest Launches Holiday Gift Guide, Shares New Gift Trend Insights

With Christmas now only 45 days away, Pinterest has this week released its annual holiday gift guide, highlighting the most-searched holiday gift ideas on the platform.

This year's Pinterest gift collection is separated into ten categories, each of which you can click through on for more specific gift ideas.

Each product listing includes up-to-date pricing and a direct link to retailer product pages where you can make a purchase.

Pinterest has worked to make the listing more mobile-friendly, and while it's primarily designed for direct shopping, it could also be a valuable research listing for your own campaigns, providing insight into the most popular products and categories that people are searching for in 2020.

Adding to this, Pinterest has also shared a listing of some key themes and ideas for the gift-giving season to help businesses plan their promotions.

Here's where Pinterest is seeing increased Pinner activity within gift searches:

Housewarming gift baskets (+2.5x search activity).

Gifts for plant lovers (+2x search activity)

Movie night box gifts (+3x search activity)

Self care package gift ideas (+70% search activity)

Best skincare products (+30% search activity)

Diamond jewelry necklace (+5x search activity)

Indoor gym for kids (+2.5x search activity)

Natural toys (+7x) & learning toys (+96%)

& learning toys (+96%) Personalized cutting board (+88%) & personalized apron (+83%)

& personalized apron (+83%) Kitchen gift baskets (+2x search activity)

That could help provide some additional guidance as to where you should be focusing your efforts, and definitely, according to Pinterest's stats, there will be a lot of interest in gift shopping around the 2020 holiday season.

Back in June, Pinterest reported a significant uptick in users searching for Christmas gift ideas, with search volume for Christmas up 77% in April over regular yearly levels. With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting what we can do, and who we can see, many, it seems, were looking forward to Christmas as a time when, potentially, things might be back to some level of normal, but as time has gone on, that's become increasingly less likely, and it does seem that we won't be able to have our regular get-togethers and gatherings around the holidays this year.

But even so, the data shows that people want something to look forward to - with so much negative news in 2020, people are looking to Christmas as a moment of relief, of celebration, and indeed, of normalcy after what's been an incredibly tough year.

As such, it's worth taking note of these trends, and considering the broader desire for celebration within your holiday marketing efforts. Really, people are looking for something to take their minds off the global happenings, and Christmas offers an opportunity for that, and to give to those you care for to celebrate the season.

You can read more about Pinterest's Holiday Gift Guide here.