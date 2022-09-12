 Skip to main content
site logo

Pinterest Launches New Campaign to Highlight Freedom of Expression in the App

Published Sept. 12, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Pinterest is launching a new promotional campaign in which it looks to further distance itself from its social network roots, by framing Pinterest as a more positive space, free of the judgment and criticism that comes with those ‘other’ apps.

As you can see in this example, the new campaign (annoyingly titled ‘Don’t Don’t Yourself’) looks to highlight the ‘inner saboteurs’ that hold us back, with Pinterest being ‘the antidote to doubt’.

Though why Pinterest would be any different to other social platforms in this respect isn’t really established - outside of Pinterest saying so.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Developed in partnership with award-winning UK creative studio, Uncommon Creative Studio, the campaign introduces Pinterest as the inspiring anti-don’t where people go to do.”

I really dislike weak puns like this. I don’t know who, in what board room, came up with that ‘anti-don’t’ wording, but if you were ever doubting your own campaign creative, take heart in the fact that this is the best that Pinterest, a multi-million dollar company, could come up with.

Dopey terms aside, the campaign is interesting, and it does help to frame Pinterest as a more creative, experimental space.

But again, I’m not sure how well that will translate to actual usage.

As noted, Pinterest been trying to distance itself from the ‘social network’ tag for years, preferring instead to call itself ‘a catalog of ideas’ or similar. And it is less of a social media platform than those other apps, with the focus more on the content itself, and on products specifically, as opposed to interpersonal engagement and community.

Really, Pinterest is a UI-fueled digital store, showcasing the latest in innovative, creative products, from retailers small and large. That diversity of listings is what makes the app valuable, but whether that makes it a more open space for freedom of expression, I’m not sure.  

The new campaign will run across TV, cinema and streaming in the US, UK and Germany, while Pinterest is also running a related tie-in for World Mental Health Day (October 10th), with a live, interactive installation in New York, ‘that takes on one of those inner saboteurs’.
More info to come on that.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches New Podcast Season Featuring Thought Lead…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
August 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell