Pinterest Launches New 'Content Claiming Portal' to Better Protect IP

Published April 19, 2021
Pinterest is looking to provide users with more ways to protect their IP on the platform with a new Content Claiming process, that will enable creators to register their original content and manage its future use via Pins.

Pinterest content claim

As explained by Pinterest:

"We’ve heard from creators that they want more control over where their content appears, including the ability to remove existing and future versions of their content, and we want to help enable that control."

Through the new Content Claiming process, Pinners will be able to upload images of their IP, which Pinterest will then be able to scan for in other Pins, and take action as defined.

Copyright holders will be able to choose from one of the following enforcement options:

  • Mine only: Remove existing and future versions of the images from Pinterest, except Pins originally saved by me.
  • Website only: Remove existing and future versions of the images from Pinterest, except Pins that link to my claimed website(s). (This option will only be available if you have a claimed website.)
  • Block all: Remove all existing and future versions of these images from Pinterest.

That will give users more control over how their content is used across the platform.

Claimants will be required to provide alternative, owned URLs, which display their original content, in order to prove their ownership of such, while they'll also need to agree to the Content Claiming Portal Terms of Service.

The process is similar to Facebook's Rights Manager platform, which enables creators to register their intellectual property in order to protect against unauthorized use across its apps. YouTube also has its Content ID system which serves similar purpose.

Interestingly, Facebook just recently launched a new update to its Commerce & Ads IP Tool in order help businesses identify products being sold on Facebook that infringe on their intellectual copyright.

Facebook IP tool

You can imagine that same functionality could be a big help on Pinterest as well, which is pretty much where Pinterest is headed here. In this sense, it's less about visual replication than it is rip-offs of original product ideas and concepts - which, given the focus on artisanal, creative goods on the platform, is no doubt a key area of focus as it continues to expand its eCommerce push. 

It's a good update for Pinterest, which will help users protect their business interests. And while it may also open up some conflicting claims, no doubt Pinterest will establish strong parameters as to how it can be used.

You can read more about Pinterest's Content Claiming process here.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

