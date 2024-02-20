Pinterest Launches New Video Programming in Partnership with Tastemade

Pinterest is looking to take the next step with its original content push, with the launch of a new streaming show, in partnership with Tastemade, that will feature various lifestyle elements, which viewers will also be able to easily access to purchase in the app.

The new, 10-part cooking and lifestyle series, called “Deliciously Entertaining”, will be hosted by cookbook author Danni Rose, and will premiere this week in the app, while viewers will also be able to catch up on replays on Pinterest and on Tastemade.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Inspired by Pinterest trends, each episode will invite food and design lovers over to cook, create and gather. Within each 22-minute long episode, viewers can scan an on-screen QR code which links to a Pinterest board housing shoppable Pins to recreate elements of the show at home, all of the series’ recipes, DIY tutorials and more inspirational Pins connected to the episode theme.”

Pinterest has been investing in more original content, as it looks to become a bigger destination for product discovery, with the various activations not only helping to draw in a wider audience, but also linking back to its shoppable Pins.

Over the last year, Pinterest has announced exclusive video content partnerships with lifestyle publishers Condé Nast and Dotdash Meredith, while also expanding its collaborations with Tastemade, in addition to this new program. The platform also worked with The Louvre on a dedicated in-app gallery experience.

Also, Pinterest is still exploring the opportunities of live-stream shopping in the app.

As it is with most platforms, video has been a big winner for the app, especially in its Idea Pins, with Pinterest now serving over a billion video views per day. The majority of Pinners also say that video content is more likely to influence the actions that they take based on Pin content.

This new initiative will ideally expand upon this, while also showcasing the potential of Pinterest original programming to more brands, who could also look to partner with the app on premium content in future.