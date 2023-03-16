Pinterest Announces New Video Content Partnership with Dotdash Meredith

Pinterest has announced another exclusive video partnership, this time with publisher Dotdash Meredith, which will bring content from a range of well-known lifestyle brands to the app.

Today, Pinterest and @dotdashmeredith are announcing a year-long partnership to bring nearly 200 original videos to the platform, timed with annual moments audiences care about ranging from wedding season to the holidays.



Read more via Pinterest Newsroom https://t.co/88s4TLrOjo pic.twitter.com/OpcRRMt4qX — Pinterest Business (@pinterestbiz) March 16, 2023

As per the above tweet, Pinterest says that the new partnership will bring nearly 200 original videos to the platform, which will be aligned with annual moments that its audience is engaged with – ‘ranging from wedding season to the holidays’.

As per Pinterest:

“The partnership kicks off this month with “Colorscapes,” a must-see video series from Better Homes & Gardens capturing tablescapes inspired by seasonal color palettes to suit every life moment, and later this month, Brides will introduce “Wedding Dress 360,” featuring this season's most popular wedding dress styles and wedding trends brought to life by real people in 360-degree videos. Better Homes & Gardens will also share time-tested tips and tricks published over the brand’s 100 years, that still ring true and helpful today, in a series titled: "Out of the Archives."

It’s the latest in Pinterest’s expanding video content push, which has also seen it partner with Tastemade and other well-known brands on exclusive activations in the app.

In January, Pinterest announced a similar partnership with Conde Naste, which will bring content from Vogue and Architectural Digest to the platform. This expanded content push will ideally help Pinterest drive more engagement, and expand its audience beyond the 450 million monthly actives that are currently logging into the app.

Video has been a big winner for Pinterest of late, with the platform now serving over a billion video views per day, while its video inventory increased by 30% quarter-over-quarter in Q4. Like all social platforms, video is the most engaging format in the app, while the majority of Pinners also say that video content is more likely to influence the actions that they take based on Pin content.

The addition of more publisher-created, exclusive video content could help to drive more interest, and generate more engagement, guiding users to expanded discovery in the app.