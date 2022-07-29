 Skip to main content
Pinterest Launches Real-Time Analytics in its Mobile App

Published July 29, 2022
This could help Pinterest marketers maximize their performance over the coming holiday season.

Pinterest has now officially launched real-time analytics elements within Pin Analytics on mobile, which will provide more data on exactly how your Pins are performing at any given time.

As you can see in these example screens, shared by user Yasser Masood, Pinterest is alerting users to the upgrade in the mobile app. Real-time insights are also available in the web Analytics platform, but now, you’ll also be able to access much of the same data on the go, which is likely where many more people are looking to check in.

Pinterest does note that real-time insights are not available for audience metrics, like ‘Total Engaged Monthly Audience’ and age and gender filters. But you will be able to see overall data on response to your Pins, whenever you check in, which could be a helpful guide for your Pin strategy.

Though it could also lead to over-optimization, and tweaking campaigns before they’ve had a chance to get moving. That’s always a risk with any real-time insight, that it leads to knee-jerk reactions, which could actually impact overall performance by not allowing some time for uploads to gain traction, or for the platform’s systems to optimize for performance.

Resist that urge (in most cases) and these could be some valuable guide notes for your strategy, which could help you make more informed decisions about your Pin process.

