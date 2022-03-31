Pinterest Outlines New Events for International Transgender Day of Visibility

Pinterest has announced a new slate of in-app programming to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, while it’s also shared some new usage stats which highlight the platform’s increasing utility as a support source for the trans and non-binary communities.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Over the past year, searches for “trans pride” have increased 80% on Pinterest, and for International Transgender Day of Visibility, we are proudly standing with our trans community on Pinterest and in the world. We’re highlighting trans creators through new channels like Pinterest TV, exploring how people are using Pinterest to dig into trans topics, and doing our part to support trans-led and -focused organizations.”

We're going live on Pinterest TV tomorrow 3/31 for #TransDayOfVisibility To celebrate, we're hosting an immersive violin episode ???? getting into makeup looks with @fluidebeauty ????and teaching allies why this day is so important ????



As displayed here, Pinterest will host dedicated programming on Pinterest TV, which will feature popular creators like Qiana Sanders and Fluide.

“Alec Sutherland will also host a “get ready with me” and take viewers through makeup trends, find inspiration and celebrate queer joy.”

Users can register for these events here, where you can also find more information about replays and relevant links.

And given the rising popularity of related search terms, a lot of users will indeed by tuning in, with Pinterest also sharing that:

Searches for “transmasc aesthetic” are up 5x year-over year

Searches for “transgirl” inspiration are up 66%

Searches for “nonbinary aesthetic fashion” have also increased 5x

Other relevant search increases in the app include “Non binary wedding outfit” (8x) and “Nonbinary prom outfit” (10X), highlighting the various ways in which trans and non-binary pinners are turning to the app for creative inspiration and inclusive insight.

“People are also searching for ways to express their pride through relatable and humorous content, as well as educational materials. In addition to “trans pride” searches increasing 80%, “non binary pride” has doubled. “trans humor” is up 22x and searches for “queer books” are up 3x.”

That more inclusive, more adaptive approach is key to Pinterest’s broader approach, both in terms of maximizing usage and building a more open, collaborative platform, for people of all walks of life.

Pinterest has made diversity and inclusion a key focus, with various upgrades including hair and skin type search filters, while it’s also banned weight loss ads, as well as skin smoothing and automated beautification features in its AR tools.

Last year, we interviewed Jeremy King, the SVP of Technology at Pinterest, who explained that:

"We believe it's our responsibility as a visual platform to think about what it means to really see yourself in the product, regardless of who you are."

Gender representation is another key element within that, and International Transgender Day of Visibility presents another opportunity for Pinterest to underline its efforts in this respect, as it works to build a more open, inclusive platform.