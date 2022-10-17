Pinterest Provides New Insights for Marketers, Updated Conversions API

Pinterest has announced an update to its Pinterest Trends tool, which will help provide marketers with more insight into the latest shifts and opportunities, while it’s also launched a new API for Conversions, which will provide additional Pin shopping data for retailers.

First off, on the updated Pinterest Trends – Pinterest has added some new trend shortcuts to the main page, which will make it easier to find key info on the latest trends happening in the app.

As you can see in this image, the new Pinterest Trends UI will provide more immediate access to data reports and notes, which could help to drive your strategic decisions.

Users will now be able to access:

Trends your audience loves – This widget on the homepage of Pinterest Trends allows advertisers to see what’s been trending with their engaged users and followers over the last 90 days.

Trends by demographics – Pinterest Trends also enables advertisers to filter by age, topic, time and place

Seasonal trends – New seasonal trend info will help advertisers better align content and marketing calendars to when Pinners are most engaged with different topics

In addition to these new data reports, Pinterest’s also expanding access to Pinterest Trends to 30 additional countries, and 22 languages globally.

It’s a handy insights tool, and if you’re serious about utilizing Pinterest to best effect for your business, then Pinterest Trends will be a valuable addition to your research approach, which could help you uncover all new opportunities to connect with your target audiences in the app.

The Pinterest API for Conversions, meanwhile, provides another way for advertisers to track their Pin performance, based on sales data recorded outside of the app.

As per Pinterest:

“The Pinterest API for Conversions is a new secure and reliable way for advertisers to connect their data to Pinterest, allowing for better targeting and measurement. Through this tagless, server-to-server solution, advertisers gain continued performance visibility, while allowing for optimization on Pinterest ad campaigns.”

Pinterest’s API for Conversions enables advertisers to send their off-platform conversion data directly to Pinterest, via a server-to-server process, without requiring a Pinterest Tag.

“Advertisers can send web, in-app, or offline conversions to Pinterest’s server to server endpoint in real-time or batch. Events received in real time, or within an hour of the event occurring, will be reported as web or app events. These conversions can then be mapped to Pinterest campaigns for conversion reporting to improve conversion visibility.”

Of course, implementing such will require development expertise, so it’s more of a higher-end option. But it could provide more insight as to how your Pin campaigns are driving subsequent purchase activity – and because this process is conducted via direct connection between the advertiser and the app, and is not sharing user info, it won’t be impacted by evolving privacy restrictions in apps.

Both updates could provide value for marketers, in different ways. And with Pinterest seeing an uptick in interest of late, as it works to stay on top of the eCommerce wave, the signs do seem to indicate that the platform could be a popular gift-buying destination this Christmas.

You can check out Pinterest Trends here, and find out more about the Conversions API at this link.