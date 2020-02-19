Pinterest Publishes Data on Trending Searches by Women

Ahead of International Women's Day 2020, Pinterest has this week published a new report which looks at trending searches among female users, and what they mean with respect to how the platform is being utilized by women.

As explained by Pinterest:

"As the global income of women reaches trillions of dollars, women are expected to control almost 75% of discretionary spending worldwide by 2028. These women are using Pinterest to find ideas for dinner, travel, home and family clothing choices. But, the how-tos and inspiration go beyond recipes, holidays and styling as women also use the platform for tips for buying their first home, traveling solo, and negotiating salary."

Pinterest, which has traditionally seen more usage among female web users, says that its platform reaches 60% of all U.S. women, including 80% of moms and 75% of Millennial women. Understanding their evolving search behavior and interests could open up new perspectives for your marketing approach - here's what Pinterest says female users are increasingly looking for based on its query data and insights.

First off, Pinterest says that women are seeking more information on independent lifestyle choices.

The rising trend makes sense - as noted above, with female incomes increasing, women are becoming less reliant on partners to help them through. This is an important shift to note for marketers - over time, women are seeking more independent, solo options, a behavioral change which would extend through to a broad range of interests and options.

Further to this, Pinterest also notes that searches related to financial independence, and educational opportunities, are also on the increase among women.

Understanding the significance of this shift is key - the way that women see themselves in modern society is evolving, and that will have significant impacts in an increasingly broad range of marketing and outreach processes, for a huge breadth of businesses and brands.

And somewhat logically, the same is being conversely reflected in male Pinterest usage:

Again, the significance of this shift is important to note - gender norms are not what they were a decade ago, and as such, marketing and outreach messaging needs to evolve in-step.

Whether your business is active on Pinterest or not, it's worth considering what these trends mean, and if or how they might impact how you seek to connect with your target market in 2020.

You can read more Pinterest search trends in Pinterest's latest report.