Pinterest Publishes Trend and Celebrity Curated Gift Guides

Pinterest has published a new collection of the most popular gifts of the season, based on Pin search volume, expert insights, celebrity picks, and more, giving you a range of considerations for your holiday planning.

I mean, I don’t know that celebrities are any better at picking items they like than you or I. But if you really want to know what Pamela Anderson thinks are the best rain boots for the farm, you have it here (it’s green Wellingtons for those interested).

As explained by Pinterest:

“Pinterest is taking the guesswork out of shopping for festive season gifts. Drawing on our treasure trove of user search and trend data, we’ve developed the ultimate Festive Season Edit: hundreds of expert-curated gift guides across 17 categories, including fashion, home, food, beauty, travel, parenting and technology.”

Yes, that’s right, hundreds:

Which, at that volume, may not actually do anything to simplify your gift shopping process, though each set is separated by topic, or celebrity, which will give you more ways to dig into the various options.

Pinterest says that each collection has been chosen by “Pinterest experts who have analyzed our unique search data, save data, shopping and click data to understand exactly what the people in your life want for the festive season.”

Or “celebrities in the know,” which is less scientific, but maybe more resonant.

So which celebrities are included?

Pinterest has included gift selections from:

There are also branded collections from Revolve, Carhartt, lululemon, and more, providing many, many options for gifting recommendations for the season.

And if you want to play it safe, you can also stick with the trend insights, with Pinterest also noting that these searches are on the rise in the app:

Trending searches for delightful surprises like “funky mug” (+330%), “spiral candle” (+180%), and “Korean chopsticks” (+80%)

Trending gifts for dad include “coastal cowboy hat” (+90%), “first aid kit box” (+190%), “men’s toiletry bag essentials” (+165%), and “passport holder” (+40%)

Trending gifts for coffee lovers include “coffee carrier gift” (+300%)

And if the hundreds of boards and trend insights are not enough, Pinterest has also added an interactive gifting quiz, which will help you find the perfect purchase, while it’s also offering festive-themed deals within its recommendations.

So a range of ways to find gift inspiration via Pins, offering different considerations for the most important people in your life.

And if you can’t decide, you can always go with the Nick Jonas x Fossil custom watch. A safe bet, for any recipient.

You can check out Pinterest’s “Festive Season Edit” here.