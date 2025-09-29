 Skip to main content
Pinterest Provides Tips on How to Maximize Your Pin Listings

Published Sept. 29, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Pinterest has published a new guide on how to maximize its various ad options and promotional tools, in order to help brands build a more effective Pin presence.

Which may be a valuable consideration. Pinterest is now up to 578 million users, with a growing cohort of people coming to the platform with shopping intent. Its value for product discovery is significant, and within that, there may be opportunity to get your products in front of the right audience in the app.

Pinterest’s 7-page “Path to Performance” guide includes an essential overview of your Pinterest marketing basics, outlining a four-step process of key considerations.

Pinterest Path to Performance

Pinterest has provided an explainer for each element, including notes on how to ensure you’re ticking off all the key boxes.

Pinterest Path to Performance

There are also links to Pinterest Help guides for each, case study notes, and tips on how to create more effective Pins.

Pinterest Path to Performance

It’s a simple, handy guide on your Pin essentials, which could help to ensure that you’re getting the most out of your Pin listings, and utilizing all of the various options available within the process.

And again, Pinterest has become a more essential shopping companion for many users in many product categories.

If you’re not sure whether your brand fits into the broader Pinterest ecosphere, you can check out Pinterest Trends, which enables you to search by keyword to glean insight into relative popularity in the app.

And if you do see opportunity, you can then use this guide to ensure that you’re making the most of your Pin listings, by following these steps and checklists at each step.

Could be worth keeping handy in your process.

You can download Pinterest’s “Path to Performance” guide here.

