Pinterest Shares Tips on How to Incorporate Sustainability Messaging in Your Ads

Amid rising concerns about climate change, and how we can all contribute to improving the future of the planet, sustainability is now a much bigger focus, which also relates to brand messaging, and including critical environmental info in your ads.

The right messaging on this front can have a big impact, in regards to improving response and awareness, while also helping to build your brand reputation.

To measure the impact of this, Pinterest recently conducted a study of 54 campaigns that included sustainability messages, in order to better understand how they impact consumer response.

As per Pinterest:

“We found that 94% of sustainable campaigns lifted Pin awareness compared to 84% of non-sustainable campaigns. And importantly, these campaigns drove action intent: Campaigns with sustainable messaging were 2.4x more likely to lift action intent vs non-sustainable campaigns.”

That may be even more impactful on Pinterest specifically, with Pinterest also noting that Pinners are 63% more likely than those not on the platform to say that knowing the product or company is environmentally friendly is a driver for their purchases

“But people are skeptical. They’re wary of greenwashing and unclear on which brands are genuinely making a difference. That said, people are actively seeking brands that match their values.”

As such, incorporating environmental messaging into your campaigns could be a good driver of response, and improved engagement with Pinterest users.

So how should you go about highlighting sustainability elements in your Pin content?

Pinterest says that ads should have a clear visual focus on eco-friendly behavior.

“Choose the right imagery to illustrate the purpose and match your color palette to your green ambitions to help build awareness and trust.”

Pinterest also says that brands should use statistics, while also providing tips on how to live sustainably, in relation to your products.

In addition to this, Pinterest has also added new sustainability ad targeting options into its campaign set-up tools.

“Brands can now target their relevant sustainability audiences in Ads Manager using a combination of predefined interests and keywords, like ‘electric cars’, ‘recycled fashion’ and ‘energy saving tips’.”

It’s definitely worth noting the shift towards environmentally-conscious products, and how that relates to your business. The right messaging on this front could have a big impact, while also contributing to greater awareness and action.

You can read more about Pinterest’s sustainability study here.