Reddit Announces New Partnership with Omnicom Media Group to Expand Ad Opportunities

As it looks to continue to advance its advertising opportunities, Reddit has today announced that it's established a new enterprise partnership agreement - the first of its kind for the platform - with Omnicom Media Group (OMG).

The new partnership will see OMG clients gain access to a range of strategic and commercial benefits in order to enhance their Reddit advertising efforts.

As explained by Reddit:

"Under the terms of the agreement, OMG clients will have access to the very best of Reddit’s creative strategy team, education and training tools, innovation offering - including early ad product and feature testing - measurement and reporting, data, and Reddit’s unique insights capability. With increased access to these tools, teams and resources, OMG clients will be able to more effectively engage with Reddit’s 52 million daily active users."

OMG, via its various agencies, has reach to over 5000 advertising clients in over 100 countries, the majority of whom will now be able to gain access to these new Reddit ad benefits. That will also see OMG looking to boost Reddit ad take up, by highlighting the benefits of reaching the platform's highly dedicated and engaged subreddit communities.

Over the last few years, Reddit has been working to effectively clean-up its platform, with a view to maximizing its ad potential. Back in June, for example, the platform removed more than 2,000 subreddits after a revision of its policies around hate speech, while over time, the Reddit community has also become more accustomed to in-stream ads and seeing sponsored posts within their feeds.

That's now positioned Reddit to take this next step - and with over 400 million users, and 52 million daily actives, there are significant potential opportunities for those who can get their ad creative and targeting right.

Which is why this new partnership has the potential to deliver significant value, both for Reddit and advertisers moving forward.

In addition to this, Reddit has also been working with OMG on new brand safety parameters, via OMG’s Council on Accountable Social Advertising.

It's fair to say that the app still not a major consideration in the social ad space, but deals like this underline the rising significance of Reddit for promotions, which could facilitate new opportunities for your campaigns.