Reddit publishes report on its B2B marketing opportunities

Reddit published a new report exploring B2B marketing opportunities in the app, which covers the capacity for Reddit discussions to drive B2B buying behavior despite the platform not traditionally being a major consideration in this respect.

But with Reddit looking to reform its reputation and establish more opportunities for its business, the company has been working to highlight its insightful, informed group discussions, which relate to a wide range of topics, and span more than 100,000 active subreddit communities.

And within those communities, according to Reddit, B2B brands can also gain traction.

Reddit’s 22-page guide, created in partnership with SurveyMonkey, examined what it called the hidden B2B buyer journey, as well as how B2B buyers research products before purchase.

Reddit’s data showed that the majority of buyers relied on search engines for their research, and that those search engines often ended up driving them to Reddit. Indeed, more than 200 million unique Reddit posts are clicked from Google search results per quarter, which underlines the app’s rising value as a reference tool.

Which has been widely covered . Last June, Digiday reported that Google search referrals to Reddit rose 100% year over year in April. In addition, the platform is now the most cited source for AI chatbot answers.

Clearly, there is value in Reddit’s human-curated communities, which B2B brands can tap into to boost their promotional value.

Reddit’s report looked at how B2B decision makers share their perspectives on Reddit, as well as how they seek advice from Reddit communities.

Reddit’s expert groups have become key resources for those in the know, and many people who have used Reddit as a reference point since they were young are now working in technical roles at various organizations. It logically follows that they would still be relying on Reddit groups to inform and guide their decisions, which could be another valuable consideration.

The report also examined what B2B buyers are looking for to guide their thinking, and the key data sources that they trust.

There are also notes on the specific value of Reddit communities and the various targeting options that marketers can use to connect with the right users.

These are some valuable notes, which point to key trends in B2B decision-making, and also highlight how Reddit can play a part in showcasing relevant products.