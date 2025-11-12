Reddit Says Women Auto Buyers Are Increasingly Turning to the App

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Reddit has shared some new insight into its potential for car dealers, and in particular, the opportunity to reach female car buyers in the app.

Because half of Reddit’s 185 million weekly active users in the U.S. are female, and Reddit says that female car buyers are increasingly turning to Reddit to inform their discovery and purchase process.

As per Reddit:

“3 in 5 women on Reddit plan to buy a new car in the next two years, and 1 in 4 are looking to buy within 6–12 months. This isn't future demand - it's happening right now, and new buyers enter the market daily. They're bringing their purchasing power and influence directly to Reddit's conversations, where shortlists are being created and validated in real time.”

Which could be a valuable opportunity for auto sellers, while Reddit’s also shared some additional insights into the auto discovery process in the app to help guide relevant promotions:

68% of women on Reddit trust advice from real people over comparison sites

78% of female car buyers say conversations offer authentic experiences that make it easier to compare models

Reddit is the top platform where female car buyers believe their reviews can genuinely help other shoppers.

Indeed, looking at Reddit’s overall influence on car buyers, it’s worth noting the scope of insight that they seek from the app, and where they seek it:

Reddit also notes that the majority of female car buyers want to see car brands share details about makes and models, while they also view Reddit’s auto communities as valuable sources of information on key elements.

But it’s not just within dedicated auto subreddits where brands can drive purchase intent:

“Savvy marketers are looking beyond Auto communities to capture early-stage demand. Women planning to buy new cars are significantly more likely to visit communities where car-buying considerations naturally surface during broader life discussions.”

So there’s a wide breadth of considerations here, which could help to guide your planning on Reddit promotions.

Which also likely relates to many purchase types, and it’s interesting to consider the value that Reddit insights can provide into different purchase journeys, and how each element can lead to related discussions of products.

As such, it may be worth signing up to Reddit Pro, in order to get access to Reddit Trends, so you can dig into relative discussion and mentions in the app.

It could end up being a valuable investment of time, guiding you not only on Reddit opportunities, but on expanded considerations that relate to your products.