Reddit Launches New Interactive Ad Options

Reddit is adding another ad option, with new “Interactive Ads” that invite Reddit users to engage with your promotions in-stream.

As you can see in this example ad for the upcoming film “The Running Man,” Reddit’s interactive ad units provide an attention-grabbing upfront image, which invites users to tap through to interact with the promotion, and in this case, play a mini-game in-stream.

Though they don’t have to be games, with advertisers able to utilize a range of creative options for their campaigns.

As explained by Reddit:

“Interactive Ads are a Reddit-unique ad unit that lets brands build custom, interactive ad experiences directly for Reddit’s 100,000+ communities – inviting redditors to play, participate, and explore directly within the ad itself. Interactive Ad units range from fully bespoke campaigns and creative activations to low-lift, high-impact, repeatable templates like countdowns, quizzes, dynamic reveals, and trivia, offering flexibility based on creative goals and investment needs.”

So there's a range of options to choose from to create engaging, interactive promotions, which could help to make your ads stand out, and generate more interest in the app.

Reddit says that the new format will give brands more creative freedom to “go beyond static image or video ads,” which could invite more active participation, and help to improve recall and interest.

And they certainly stand out, though the question, as always with Reddit ads, is whether Reddit’s community will respond positively to such blatant in-your-face promotions, or whether they might be seen as being a little too much.

I mean, they grab attention, for sure, and interactive games could be a good way to boost awareness among Reddit’s community. But a misaligned promotion of this type could also be off-putting, though technically, that could also be said for any ad format.

It just feels more in-your-face with moving, flashing promotions like this, but that’s more a concern with creative choices than the actual format.

Either way, it’s another consideration for your Reddit campaigns, and with 116 million daily actives, who are spending 24 minutes per day in the app, on average, as well as significant influence over AI chatbot responses, it could be worth considering.

You can learn more about Reddit’s Interactive Ads here.