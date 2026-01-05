Reddit Launches AI-Powered ‘Performance Max’ Campaigns

Reddit’s adding its own AI-powered ad campaign type, with its new Max Campaigns able to “predict the value of every ad impression,” helping to boost performance by estimating the best audience for your promotions.

Essentially, Reddit’s getting its own version of Meta’s Performance Max, or TikTok’s Smart+ campaigns, with AI-powered targeting helping to drive results, based on a broader range of in-stream performance indicators.

As explained by Reddit:

“Max campaigns optimize campaign settings in real-time to drive better performance with less work. What’s more, where some automated campaigns on other platforms limit performance visibility, Max campaigns do the opposite: unlocking new creative and audience insights only possible with AI and Reddit Community Intelligence. We think of it as opening the black box.”

So Reddit’s also looking to share more insight into how its AI campaigns are determining the right audience for your campaigns, in order to help you learn more about who’s most receptive to your promotions.

Reddit says that Max campaigns will automate targeting, creative selection, placements, and budget allocation, while also providing a level of control so that advertisers can have a hand in each element.

And thus far, Reddit says the results have been solid:

“We have been alpha testing Max campaigns with over 600 testers across verticals and business sizes this year. In a Max campaign promoting the launch of their Ghost 17 running shoe, Brooks Running saw a 37% decrease in cost per click and 27% more clicks while making no manual changes over the course of the 21-day campaign. Across split tests comparing Max campaigns to advertisers’ business-as-usual campaigns, early testers saw 17% lower CPA and 27% more conversions on average.”

Which makes sense. The latest wave of what we’re calling “AI” tools are actually machine learning systems, which are able to pattern match on a massive scale, which means that they should be able to understand what ads users are interested in (based on whole platform usage insights), whose more likely to click on each, and then display promotions in line with this.

Reddit says that Max campaigns are also easier to set up, with fewer steps, can generate more platform-relevant creative, and will soon include AI-based video cropping, making it easier to import videos from other platforms.

In addition to this, Reddit will also provide new Top Audience Personas within its expanded insights element.

“Top Audience Personas are a new reporting feature only available in Max campaigns. With Top Audience Personas, AI clusters the campaign's audience into relevant personas (think new parents or ambitious home cooks) and allows advertisers to see which personas are viewing and interacting with their campaign the most, as well as what those personas are interested in right now.”

So as noted above, in addition to improving your targeting through automation, Reddit’s also providing new insight into who's responding to your ads, so you can learn more about ad response.

“Top Audience Personas are the first of many planned insights that leverage AI to help advertisers better understand how automated campaigns on Reddit perform. What makes these insights unique is that they combine an advertiser’s campaign performance with Reddit Community Intelligence, which turns Reddit’s 23+ billion posts and comments into structured signals that help advertisers better understand their audiences.”

So, improved targeting, and new audience insight, giving you a more holistic view of your Reddit ads approach.

And it could be worth considering. Reddit’s DAU count has increased by 19% year-over-year, while the prominence of Reddit links in Google search and AI chatbot responses also points to potential opportunity for exposure.

Reddit says that it’s beta launching Max campaigns for traffic and conversion campaigns to select advertisers this week, with more advertisers to get access over the coming months.