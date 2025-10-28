Reddit Partners With G2 to Help Software Brands Reach Reddit Users

B2B advertisers take note: Reddit has announced a new partnership with G2, which will enable software developers listed on G2 to extend their brand presence to Reddit, which could play a significant role in helping to link into emerging customer behaviors.

G2 is one of the world’s largest software marketplaces, with more than 3 million verified reviews in the app. Over 100 million software buyers rely on G2 for accurate insights into key business tools, making it a key source for B2B buyers looking for effective solutions.

This new partnership will enable eligible G2 businesses to claim a personalized Reddit Pro account to help them build a presence and engage on Reddit.

Which could be hugely important, considering evolving buyer journeys.

As explained by Reddit:

“AI is rapidly changing how software buyers discover and research software. In fact, G2 research shows that 70% of B2B software buyers now use AI search tools, and 1 in 4 start their search in an AI chatbot.”

So more software buyers are now relying on AI chatbots to help them find the most relevant solutions for their business needs.

And which two platforms are most consistently cited by AI platforms in software-related queries?

If you guessed Reddit and G2, you’d be right, which means that having a presence on both can help to increase your opportunities, and get you more seen within evolving customer journeys.

Reddit says that it hosts over 24k software and app-related communities. With this partnership, G2 listed brands will be able to gain access to Reddit’s evolving insights tools to find relevant conversations and communities to tap into, to either learn about what people are asking, or dive in and answer questions in-stream.

Approved G2 businesses will have their Reddit business bio pre-filled using data from their G2 profile, while they’ll also be able to upload screenshots of their G2 reviews directly into Reddit’s Ads Manager.

That will assist with ad placement and promotions, ensuring that you’re reaching the right audiences, and establishing a more effective flywheel of relevant traction for your offerings.

It could be a valuable consideration.

Reddit says that it's offering eligible G2 businesses Reddit Pro access for a limited time, so if this sounds like your business, or you know somebody in B2B software, it might be worth checking it out ASAP.

You can learn more about Reddit’s G2 partnership offer here.