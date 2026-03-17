Reddit partners with Pacvue to expand ad access

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Reddit has added another way for advertisers to launch their in-app campaigns, partnering with Pacvue to enable Pacvue users to directly access Reddit ads from the app.

As reported by AdWeek, Pacvue users will be able to buy and track ads within Pacvue’s management platform, which also includes integrations with more than 100 retail media networks.

Pacvue offers a fully integrated commerce operating system that unifies retail media, commerce management and advanced measurement within a single tool. According to the Pacvue website, the platform is used by over 70,000 businesses.

And now, those users will also be able to manage Reddit ads from the same dashboard, making it easier to extend campaigns and experiment with Reddit’s evolving targeting and formats.

Which should see more brands trying out Reddit ads, and seeing whether they can gain traction from the app. Reddit has also been getting more attention of late due to artificial intelligence chatbots frequently citing Reddit results within their responses.

And with more search activity switching to AI tools, that has seen many brands assessing their options, and considering how they might be able to use Reddit to enhance their own presence within evolving purchase journeys.

The addition of Reddit ad buying within Pacvue leans into this, and could prompt many more brands to take a look at Reddit ads.