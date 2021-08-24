Reddit Provides Tips for Your Upcoming Holiday Marketing Campaigns [Infographic]

Have you started mapping out your holiday marketing campaigns as yet?

Amid the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, it's difficult to plan too far ahead, on any front, but with only 123 days left till Christmas, now is the time to start locking in key dates, and strategizing your optimal marketing approach for the season.

And while it may not be the first platform that springs to mind, Reddit is keen to highlight its potential as a product research and discovery surface. The platform has been working to evolve its ad tools, and with more than 100,000 active, highly engaged niche communities accessible within the app, it can provide another avenue to maximize brand exposure, and reach very interested segments with your product offerings.

Underlining this, Reddit recently published its 2021 holiday marketing guide to assist with campaign planning, and this week, it's provided another quick overview of the key elements of Reddit marketing to help with your strategy.

These are some good, handy notes for your campaigns - while you can download Reddit's full, 13-page holiday marketing guide here.