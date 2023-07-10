 Skip to main content
Reddit Publishes New Guide to Holiday Campaign Planning

Published July 10, 2023
Reddit has published a new guide to holiday campaign planning in the app, which provides a range of insights into key behavioral trends, product categories, planning tips, and more.

And while Reddit’s also in the midst of a moderator revolt, of sorts, at present, sparked by changes to its API pricing, the platform remains a key destination for many prospective shoppers, particularly in terms of product research, and getting real-world insights into products before making a buying decision.

As such, it could be a valuable consideration – you can download Reddit’s full holiday insights and marketing guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key notes.

First off, Reddit highlights the value of the app as a product research destination, and how people are using subreddits to learn more about products.

Reddit holiday marketing guide

Indeed, a growing number of people are adding ‘reddit’ to their Google search queries, in order to get more actual human insight into products before making a purchase decision. That’s the most important consideration in this respect, that if people are searching for insight from subreddit communities, it’s, at the least, worth knowing what they might be saying about your products, or if they’re talking about your business at all.

The guide also highlights how Reddit users are looking to spend during the holiday season, and their common research habits.

Reddit holiday marketing guide

There are also notes on the top product categories:

Reddit holiday marketing guide

As well as tips on how to maximize your promotional campaigns in the app:

Reddit holiday marketing guide

There are some good notes here, which could help to guide your strategic thinking, and highlight the potential value of Reddit within your process.

And it is an important research tool, in various product categories. Might be worth paying some more attention to in the coming months.

You can download Reddit’s 2023 Holiday Insights and Marketing Guide here.

