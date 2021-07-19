x
Reddit Shares Data on Rising Interest Around Comic-Con Ahead of [email protected] This Week

Published July 19, 2021
Despite the regular, in-person San Diego Comic-Con being postponed until summer 2022, [email protected] is being run as an online event from July 23rd to the 25th, which will provide a means for comic and movie fans to come together to get the latest on various projects, direct from the creators themselves.

And that could open up opportunities for marketers to tap into the surrounding buzz, and reach these highly engaged communities. On this front, Reddit could be a key consideration, with the platform set to see a big rise in related discussion as the event kicks off later this week.

Underlining this, Reddit recently published a new overview of the Comic-Con discussion on the platform, which shows just how big of a role the event can play among the Reddit community.

There are some potentially valuable insights here - check out the full infographic below.

Comic-Con on Reddit

