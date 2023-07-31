Reddit Shares New Insights into How Redditors are Researching Back-to-School Purchases [Infographic]

The Back-to-School push is underway, and Reddit has shared some new insights into how its users are researching their educational purchases, which could help to guide your thinking on how to reach this audience.

In addition to its 56-page Back-to-School marketing guide, which it published earlier in the month, Reddit has now also provided an overview infographic to summarize the key points and considerations.

It could spark your thinking on how to use Reddit as a resource and ad platform in your efforts.