 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Reddit Shares New Insights into How Redditors are Researching Back-to-School Purchases [Infographic]

Published July 31, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The Back-to-School push is underway, and Reddit has shared some new insights into how its users are researching their educational purchases, which could help to guide your thinking on how to reach this audience.

In addition to its 56-page Back-to-School marketing guide, which it published earlier in the month, Reddit has now also provided an overview infographic to summarize the key points and considerations.

It could spark your thinking on how to use Reddit as a resource and ad platform in your efforts.

Reddit Back to School infographic

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
3D Animation for Brand: Key Facts
From Blue Carrot
July 14, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell