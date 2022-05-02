Reddit Shares New Insights into Science Fiction Engagement for May the 4th [Infographic]

It’s almost here, the most sacred of all holidays - ‘May the 4th’, a day to celebrate all things Star Wars and The Force related.

Okay, it’s not really a holiday, and it’s likely not sacred, as such, but Star Wars definitely means a lot to a great many fans around the world. And while the most recent Star Wars movies may not have been the best (this is based on general consensus, not just my own opinion), newer projects like ‘The Mandalorian’ have helped to spark new interest in the happenings of a galaxy far, far away.

May the 4th (based on the famous ‘May the Force be with you’ line) provides an opportunity to link into that excitement and nostalgia, giving brands a means to connect with their audiences through Star Wars related memes, themes and promotions (within copyright legal grounds).

Marking the event, Reddit recently published an overview of the popularity of Star Wars and science fiction within its communities, which could provide some more food for thought on how you can connect with consumers around the celebration.

At the least, it could get you thinking on your own May the 4th promotions or tie-ins that could help to spark more engagement with your posts and updates.