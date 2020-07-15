Reddit Will Now Enable Users in Selected Subreddits to Attach Multiple Images to their Posts

This is a big change - Reddit has today launched a new post option called 'Image Galleries', which will enable users of selected subreddits to attach up to 20 images or GIFs to their posts.

As you can see in this example, the new post format will include a counter on the top right of the main visual for multi-image updates, with users then able to side-scroll to see the other images in the collection.

As explained by Reddit:

"Image Galleries has been a popular feature request from Style, DIY, and Food communities on Reddit. For example, style communities want a better way to show off multiple fits for clothing, ideas for interior design, and different make-up techniques in a single post with captions and links to the products. DIY and food communities desire step-by-step instructions in a single post with multiple pictures, clarifying captions, and links to recipes and tutorials."

That's one of the more interesting elements, at least from a brand perspective - with image gallery posts, you'll be able to include URLs and captions for each image/GIF within the post. That could provide another way to drive more referral traffic from the platform.

The only potential limitation is that image galleries have to be turned on by the moderators of each subreddit, so it won't be available in all discussions.

To post an Image Gallery, users within subreddits where the option is available will be able to select the ‘Image Post’ option within the composer.

"From there, it’s a matter of selecting up to 20 images or GIFs. Once selected, redditors can rearrange them, include a post title, add an optional caption (up to 180 characters) or URL for each image, and then tap ‘post.’ Posters can also apply a ‘Spoiler’ or ‘Not Safe For Work’ tag to Image Galleries if needed."

The addition is another step in Reddit's development into a more fully functional, even mainstream social media platform.

Long known as a darker corner of the web, where anything goes within discussions, in more recent years, the platform has sought to clean up its act, in order to maximize the revenue potential of its now 430 million monthly active users. If Reddit's seen as a lawless slanging match for web trolls, advertisers won't want any part of it - which is also why Reddit recently removed 2,000 controversial subreddits after updating its rules around hate speech.

Adding more post options will make it an even more appealing option, both for users and businesses. And while long-term Redditors won't necessarily welcome the new arrivals with open arms, it could help the platform become a much more viable consideration for more brands.

Image galleries will be available on iOS from today, with Android to follow shortly.