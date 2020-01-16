Shutterstock Outlines Rising Visual Trends of Note for 2020 [Infographic]

Visual content provider Shutterstock has this week published its latest listing of key design trends which it expects will have a major impact in 2020.

Shutterstock's annual trend reports are based on shifts that it's seeing in the usage of its platform - Shutterstock hosts over 300 million images, and 16 million video clips, which are utilized in a range of ways across the web by marketers, artists, advertisers and more. ​

As per Shutterstock's CMO Lou Weiss:

“This year’s data points toward the pursuit of meaning, happiness, and opportunity in new, creative projects - traits that may be reflective of the uncertainty in our climate and the year ahead."

Certainly, climate change has been high on the agenda in the first weeks of 2020 - could these trends be linked to more global changes like this?

Regardless, given Shutterstock's popularity, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more indicative measure of coming visual shifts.

You can read Shutterstock's full report here, or check out the infographic below.