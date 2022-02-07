Shutterstock Provides Insights into Key Color Trends for 2022 [Infographic]

With social media feeds becoming ever more crowded every day, it’s important to work on your visual elements, to help ensure that your messages stand out, and get noticed by your target audience.

Video is the most important tactic on this front, with rise of TikTok adding more momentum to the video shift. But color usage can also be key, with the right application of trending colors and palettes helping to align your brand with audience interests, and build more positive association and presence.

Which is where Shutterstock’s latest Color Trends report can help. Each year, Shutterstock provides an analysis of key color usage trends, based on downloads from its platform, which is one of the largest libraries of stock photos on the web. If you want to keep your visuals looking fresh, this is the guide that you need.

You can check out Shutterstock’s full color trends guide for 2022 here, or take a look at the infographic overview below.