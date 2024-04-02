Snap Announces 2024 Partner Summit and Lens Fest

Snapchat has announced the date for its annual Partner Summit, where it traditionally announces a range of new updates, both for the app and its expanded projects.

The 2024 Snap Partner Summit will be held on September 17th at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

As per Snap:

“This year's Snap Partner Summit will bring together our growing community of partners, creators, and developers to share new products and celebrate the Snapchat community.”

Though given the broader challenges at Snap, the expectation around potential announcements is relatively low this time around.

In its most recent performance update, Snap reported that its user growth is slowing in key markets, while it also recorded a sixth consecutive quarter of single-digit revenue growth or decline. That’s forced Snap to make some tough decisions about its future direction, with the company culling close to 2,000 staff over the past two years.

As a result, Snap has had to rationalize its advanced projects, which has seen it move away from several elements.

And last year saw some of its most drastic cuts yet, with Snap discontinuing funding for its Snap Originals programming, shutting down its third-party AR development platform, and revamping its product roadmap on several fronts.

AR development, however, remains a key focus, and that, presumably, will be the star of the show at this year’s Partner Summit. But expect a more subdued event, with fewer big announcements this time around.

In addition to this, Snap has also announced that it will hold its 2024 “Lens Fest” event on September 18th and 19th, immediately following the Partner Summit.

You’ll be able to find out more info about both events as it comes to hand (and eventually pre-register) here.