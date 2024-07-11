Snap Partners With VideoAmp for Improved Campaign Tracking

As part of its renewed focus on the North American market, and maximizing opportunities for ad partners in the region, Snapchat has today announced a new partnership with media measurement company VideoAmp, which will provide agency partners with expanded reach planning and measurement tools to assist their clients.

VideoAmp provides in-depth, cross-platform tracking data to help brands measure the full impact of their ad campaigns. And now, it will bring in more data from Snap to facilitate improved Snap ad tracking.

As per Snap:

“VideoAmp is the first planning tool Snap is integrating all of our available inventory into, inclusive of video and AR. With over 300 million Snapchatters engaging with AR every day on average, it’s important that we’re able to help our partners plan against new formats like AR. This will allow agencies to not only scenario plan with Snapchat in mind, but also help them understand how their campaign drives key metrics (i.e. incremental reach to TV buys and TV Tune-in).”

The advanced third party analytics tools will assist in campaign planning, and ensure that more advertisers are able to make informed decisions about their Snap ad spend.

As noted, Snapchat’s renewing its focus on the North American market as it looks to maximize its revenue opportunities. Because while Snap has seen ongoing user growth, much of that growth has been in markets where Snap isn’t earning as much from ads as yet.

Due to this, Snap is now looking to improve its offerings in its most lucrative markets, with improved tools being another means to boost interest.

Its partnership with VideoAmp is another element in this approach, which will provide more data and assurance for ad partners.