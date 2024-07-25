Snapchat Announces the Latest Participants in Its 523 Support Program

Snapchat has announced the next 15 participants in its 523 creator accelerator program, which aims to provide support and assistance for small, minority-owned businesses and creatives, which traditionally don’t have access to such resources.

Originally launched in 2022, Snap’s 523 program includes 12 months of support for the chosen participants, which will also see them receive mentorship opportunities, partner education, in-app exposure and more.

And this year, Snap has extended the parameters of the initiative to broaden its support.

As per Snap:

“As announced at Snapchat’s NewFronts presentation earlier this spring, the 2024 program has expanded to include all underrepresented communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, and has partnered with Ensemble, a branded entertainment company co-founded by award-winning actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae to empower this year’s class of storytellers while providing brands with opportunities to collaborate directly with them.”

It’s an important initiative, providing additional assistance for those most in need, while also helping to build Snapchat as a key facilitator of promotion and connection for minority-owned brands.

Snap has also partnered with Clinique and AT&T to provide expanded support and education, which will better position participants for future success.

The chosen creators will be featured in Snapchat’s Discovery section throughout the year.