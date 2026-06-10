Snapchat announces activations for FIFA World Cup 2026

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Snapchat announced a range of activations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including new fan gear for Bitmoji characters, themed Lenses and exclusive coverage from creators at the event.

First, Snapchat added a range of World Cup fan gear to the Bitmoji store, which will enable users to deck their Bitmoji depictions out in their preferred national colors.

Snapchat also partnered with U.S. Soccer, Adidas and Nike on an expanded range of Bitmoji outfits for the event.

In terms of AR tools, Snapchat added official team and organic country Lenses across more than 20 national teams. The app also added World Cup-related promotions and effects to showcase the event.

Snapchat is also sending creator Alix Earle and NBA player Jared McCain to the World Cup to share exclusive insights. The app is also partnering with a range of players, including João Félix of Portugal, Sergiño Dest of the U.S. and Erling Haaland of Norway, who will provide direct insight into the event.

The platform also launched a World Cup Topic Chat, which will provide a way for users to discuss the games in real time.

Finally, Snapchat is hosting in-person World Cup events in Los Angeles and New York City. These events will provide “spaces for communities to celebrate the tournament together,” per Snapchat.

“Throughout the tournament, Snapchat will take over the U.S. Soccer House in Los Angeles with immersive experiences designed to help fans, creators, and partners connect around the biggest moments of the tournament,” Snapchat said. “Later in the summer, in partnership with the NYNJ World Cup 2026 Host Committee, Snapchat will activate at the official NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center from July 6-19, and the FIFA Fan Festival at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from June 11-27, bringing Snapchat Cam, AR experiences, and creator-led moments directly to fans on the ground.”

The World Cup could provide a significant engagement opportunity for Snapchat, with the majority of the app’s users engaging with sports content, and seeking out sports-related updates in the app.

Snapchat said that 63% of Gen Z social media users follow professional athletes on social media, and said the app helps players connect with fans “in more authentic, personal ways.”

For the World Cup specifically, Snapchat said that 62% of World Cup fans will watch or follow content in the app from players, teams or creators during the tournament.

With these stats in mind, it makes sense for Snapchat to make the 2026 World Cup a focus, as it looks to make the platform a more critical connector for its users.