Snapchat Highlights How Brands Can Connect with Shoppers

Snapchat has released a new report into the opportunities of Q5, a term the platform uses to refer to holiday shopping season, with the second edition of its “Snapchat Generation” report digging into the shopping habits of Snap users, and how brands can align with these behaviors.

Snap released the first edition of the Snapchat Generation report back in June, which looked at how brands can align their messaging to connect with Snapchat users.

This new report looks at holiday shopping specifically, with a range of insights to help guide your Snapchat marketing process in the upcoming shopping rush.

You can download both of the Snapchat Generation reports here, but in this post we’ll take a look at some of the key notes from volume 2.

As noted, the report looks at shopping behaviors, specifically in Q5, and how Snapchatters find relevant brands and offers.

As outlined here, the main pitch of the report is that Snapchat plays a key role in connecting users within their shopping journeys, by highlighting relevant products and experiences among connected friends.

As per Snap:

“To win with this new holiday powerhouse, brands must fundamentally shift their approach to align with the three critical forces that shape Gen Z's Q5 engagement: transforming shopping into a shared cultural journey, prioritizing inspiration and co-creation over the hard sell, and recognizing that sustained purchasing power creates an extended buying cycle well into the New Year, necessitating an always-on strategy. This isn't just about shifting ad spend; it's about shifting mindsets.”

So brands should be focused on creating connective, engaging campaigns, that invite participation, in order to encourage this type of buying behavior among Snap users.

And Snapchatters love to shop, with the majority of them looking for bargains in Q5:

Snapchat has included a range of stats like this within the report, underlining the value of building Snap-specific shopping experiences:

There are some interesting notes here, and some valuable pointers for your Snapchat marketing strategy, and how you can use the connective power of the app to help promote your products in the post-Christmas period.

I mean, encouraging discussion is never easy, but the guide does include some helpful tips that could help you better align your promotions with a more communal, engaging shopping experience.

You can download both of Snapchat’s “Snapchat Generation” reports here.