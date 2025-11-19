Snapchat Launches New Amazon Fire Tablet App

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat has announced the launch of a new, custom-built app variation for Amazon Fire tablets, which will enable more people to access Snapchat on a wider range of devices.

The new version of the app has been built on Fire OS, and will deliver improved UI capabilities for Amazon devices.

As per Snapchat:

“Amazon Fire Tablets are a popular choice for entertainment, learning, and staying in touch. With Snapchat now available on Fire Tablets, it’s easier than ever for people around the world to create, capture, and share the everyday moments that matter most.”

Snap says that the Fire OS app is comparable to Android and iOS devices, providing access to core app features, including Chat, Stories, Lenses, and Spotlight.

“Snapchat+ subscribers can also access all of the benefits of their membership on Fire Tablets as well. With more than 900 million people using Snapchat each month, this launch builds on our continued commitment to make Snapchat accessible across more devices and platforms - helping friends and families everywhere stay connected and express themselves.”

Amazon’s Fire tablets are one of the top-selling tablet devices on the market. They trail Apple’s iPad and Samsung’s Galaxy devices by a big margin, but Amazon has seen an uptick in demand for its tablet device over the past year, which could make this a valuable addition for Snapchat’s broader growth ambitions.

And with Snapchat’s user growth stalled in the U.S. and EU, it needs all the help that it can get on this front. More access will enable more opportunity, and it makes sense for Snap to port its tablet format over to Fire OS as well.

Snapchat is now available for download on Amazon Fire Tablets via the Amazon Appstore.