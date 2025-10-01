Snapchat Launches WooCommerce Integration for Promotions

Snapchat has announced a new integration with online store platform WooCommerce, which will enable WooCommerce users to include purchase links within their Snapchat promotions, while also making it easier for WooCommerce businesses to create and manage Snapchat ad campaigns.

WooCommerce enables Wordpress users to convert their websites into online stores, and now powers more than 25% of all online stores.

And now, WooCommerce users will also be able to easily tap into the power of Snapchat for their promotions.

As you can see in this overview, the new Snapchat extension for WooCommerce will provide an easy way for WooCommerce users to launch Snap campaigns from the app.

As per WooCommerce:

“Snapchat reaches millions of people every day, making it one of the most powerful places to connect with new customers. With the WooCommerce extension, you can launch direct-response campaigns quickly, measure what’s working, and grow your business with proven results.”

As noted, WooCommerce merchants will be able to create shoppable Snapchat ads within Snapchat Ads Manager, while they’ll also be able to synch their product catalog with Snap, in order to facilitate more promotional options in-stream.

Connecting your WooCommerce and Snapchat accounts will also make it easier to utilize Snapchat’s various ad options and tracking tools via integrated data.

“With a one-click deployment, merchants can set up Snap Pixel and the Conversions API (CAPI), which provide more accurate data for smarter ad targeting and optimization.”

It could be a handy option, providing a direct link to Snapchat’s 469 million daily active users, with the app now playing a key role in connecting younger audiences, in particular. Which could make it a valuable consideration for WooCommerce sellers, and having a simple integration like this could drive a lot more Snap campaigns stemming from these listings.

The new integration, the latest in WooCommerce’s expanded pool of third-party extensions, which provide a range of additional functionality for sellers.