Snapchat Outlines Themed Activations for Super Bowl LVII

Snapchat has outlined its various activations for Super Bowl LVII, including team Lenses, Bitmoji outfits, themed Spotlight challenges, and more.

The most popular addition will likely be Snap’s team Lenses, which enable you to virtually show your support for the Chiefs or the Eagles in the app.

The Lenses utilize Snap’s ever-improving Live Garment Transfer technology, which is able to track and respond to the users’ movement, giving you a more realistic perspective on how each jacket will look in real life.

And you can actually purchase one:

“Snapchatters can also visit NFLShop.com from the Lens to purchase the jersey”

This kind of direct eCommerce linkage is a key area of growth for Snap, which also extends to Bitmoji fashion, another element of Snap’s Super Bowl activation.

Snap, eventually, would like to integrate full lines of Bitmoji clothing from various fashion providers, with users then able to test out digital versions of their items on their characters, before potentially making an actual purchase.

Snapchat’s also added a world-facing State Farm Stadium Lens, which will feature live data, including scores, the game clock and play-by-play stats.

Snapchat will also showcase exclusive NFL programming throughout the week via Discover, while there’ll also be a Super Bowl LVII Live program on Sunday, which will provide an inside look at arrivals, pre-game warm-ups, and more.

And finally, on Spotlight, Snapchat will be running themed challenges to link into Super Bowl hype:

#NFLSuperFan - Show and tell the NFL why you are the #1 football fan in the #NFLSuperFan Spotlight Challenge for a chance to win $10,000 USD! The Challenge opens 2/3.

#SuperBowlSnacks - Show us step by step how to make your tastiest #SuperBowlSnacks for a chance to win a share of $5,000 USD! The Challenge opens 2/5.

The NFL is hugely popular on Snapchat, and Snap users look to engage in the app around the event. Snap says that last year, Snapchatters in North America engaged with Super Bowl-related AR tools over 2.1 billion times, while over 18 million watched Super Bowl content on Snapchat.

If you’re looking to tie into the surrounding hype, it could be worth considering Snap for your promotions.