Snapchat Shares New Insights into NBA Fan Engagement in the App [Infographic]

The 2021-22 NBA season is about to begin, and with fans set to be allowed back into stadiums, and the stars aligning on super teams, there’s a lot of hype, and a lot of anticipation for what the new season will bring.

And if you’re a marketer looking to tap into that excitement, this will help – Snapchat has shared some new insights into how its users engage with NBA content, and how Snap works with the NBA on official coverage and campaigns which help to boost NBA fandom among Snapchat users.

In regards to original content, the NBA will share highlights to Snapchat for every game during the season, while it will also create its ‘Best of the NBA’ show for Discover, which will feature replays, updates and Snaps, airing two times per week.

And based on these numbers, the focus makes sense. Some key considerations for your strategic approach.