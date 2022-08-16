Snapchat Shares New Insights into the Importance of Privacy Controls in Social Apps [Infographic]

Privacy is a key focus for Snapchat users, and increasingly, for web users in general, with the initial novelty of public posting on social media wearing off, and more people now looking to stay connected without fear of judgment that can come with broadcasting your perspective.

Indeed, WhatsApp usage has continued to rise, Facebook Groups have continued to gain momentum, and Instagram is now seeing a lot more sharing via IG Direct, as opposed to direct engagement in the app.

Given the various controversies and concerns, it’s no surprise to see more sharing going dark - but how important is private sharing really, and what are users’ key privacy concerns?

That’s what Snap sought to find out with its latest survey, which incorporates responses from 13,519 daily social app users between the ages of 13-40, from 11 international markets.

The key findings:

77% of respondents consider online privacy to be important – while only 72% of respondents are actually satisfied with their current level of online privacy.

90% of social app users consider it important that the social/communication apps they engage with care about and protect their privacy

Introducing features that help communication and social app users regain control of their information is an important bridge to building trust

Snap has put together an overview of its findings in the below infographic, while you can also check out Snap’s full report here.