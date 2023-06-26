Snapchat Shares New Insights Into What Gen Z Consumers Want From Brands

Snapchat has shared some new insights into how to connect with Gen Z consumers, which could help in your planning for the upcoming holiday season.

Based on a survey conducted in partnership with Omnicom Media Group’s (OMG), Snap has provided some key pointers on what Gen Z shoppers are seeking from brands and brand marketing, and how you can shape your messaging to align with these key elements.

As per Snap:

“Unlike the generations before them, these consumers are digital natives who are growing up in different times, including the pandemic disrupting major life events like graduations and first jobs. Gen Z requires an updated media and communication planning strategy that’s not only authentic, but relevant to the lives they live. Context matters for this generation, as well as how brands show up through messaging and media selection.”

In other words, Gen Z is looking for more personalized, relevant messaging - and given that they’re a generation that has grown up with much more advanced ad targeting on the web, it makes sense that broad-reaching campaigns hold less appeal to this audience.

According to the study, Gen Z consumers are also seeking more positive experiences:

“Content consumption by Gen Z is driven by a desire to keep up-to-date, and this generation seeks content that aligns with their values and lifts their spirits and engagement, while non-Gen Zers' motivations were less complex, with more emphasis on keeping up with others and with current events.”

Snapchat has become a valuable source on this front, with users reporting positive impacts in each element.

The research also shows that younger consumers also want to shop with brands that align with their own values and motivations. Indeed, around 75% of respondents indicated that they were more likely to be loyal to a company that was willing to speak on social issues, post related information, or run ads about social change.

This has been a key finding of many Gen Z surveys, that younger consumers are paying more attention to how businesses conduct themselves, with the added transparency of social media offering more insight, while brand purpose – i.e. your business’ reason for being and what you stand for beyond just turning a profit – is also a key consideration for many shoppers.

These are not always easy, or comfortable elements for brands to navigate, but the data shows that younger consumers want to know that they’re supporting businesses that align with their own passions and beliefs, and are looking to create a better world, one way or another.

That’s another angle to consider in your marketing, which could help you connect with this cohort. Essentially, younger shoppers want to play a part in something bigger when they can, beyond just buying for themselves, and aligning with this can have a positive impact, both on sales and the causes that you choose to support.

Worth considering either way – you can read Snap’s full study notes here.