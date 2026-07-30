Snapchat shores up lead gen ads with new HubSpot integration

Snapchat is expanding its focus on lead generation through a new integration with HubSpot, a partnership that aims to help brands engage incremental Gen Z and millennial consumers on the messaging app. The tie-up with the CRM platform allows advertisers on Snapchat to more easily roll out native lead generation campaigns and automatically connect leads into HubSpot’s ecosystem to support long-term customer relationship management, according to Social Media Today’s sister publication Marketing Dive.

“We've been an underrated platform for generating leads, but Snapchat reaches a highly engaged, high-intent audience,” said Adrian Mulryan, Snap’s vice president of global agency and strategic accounts.

Here’s how the feature works: Snapchat advertisers can create a native lead generation campaign in just a few clicks while leads engaged through those efforts can be connected directly into existing HubSpot lists and sales pipelines via an API. Lead form fields from Snapchat will also be mapped onto HubSpot properties to facilitate an easier handoff from marketing teams to sales.

“It simplifies the path from lead capture to lead management,” Mulryan explained.

In addition, a Conversions API will send conversion events tracked in HubSpot workflows back to Snapchat so advertisers can glean a better understanding of lower-funnel actions tied to the leads they generate from their campaigns and a potentially clearer picture of return on ad spend. The upshot is less manual work for Snapchat and HubSpot advertisers.

"With this integration, HubSpot customers can connect what happens on Snapchat to what happens in their pipeline, and send real conversion signals back to Snapchat so teams have a clearer picture of what's driving results,” HubSpot Vice President of Product Angela DeFranco said in a statement. “That's the kind of context that makes marketing more effective over time.”

Sharpening performance focus

Snapchat, an app known for its ephemeral messaging, has offered lead generation ad products for nearly a decade, but has been working to refine its pitch around performance marketing to attract a wider set of marketers. Snapchat’s native lead generation ads increased click-through rates by 77% in January 2026 compared to the year-ago period while the cost per lead declined 26%, per figures shared by the company.

“What we have been demonstrating over the last year or so is [that] we're truly a full-funnel platform which can drive business outcomes at scale and help marketers reach their brand or performance objectives,” Mulryan said.

“I feel that we had a value prop for a subset of clients, and now I think we've got a value prop for the entire marketplace,” he added later.

While the efficacy of its lower-funnel performance marketing tools is improving, Snapchat has faced sharper questions about its long-term strategy as it tries to tap into fresh revenue streams, including through a bigger bet on pricey hardware that has stoked some investor skepticism.

Regarding advertising, the aim is to make Snapchat more “interoperable, measurable and useful” for brands, according to Mulryan, whose remit has expanded to include striking partnerships like the one with HubSpot. Snapchat is trying to align itself more closely with the platforms its agency and brand clients already use regularly to make it easier to spend and scale advertising on its own service.

“A lot of feedback we had in Cannes [from clients] was we weren't sure what Snapchat is today. We're trying to meet our clients where they are,” Mulryan said, referencing the global advertising festival hosted in Cannes, France, in June.

Parent company Snap grew revenue 12% YoY to $1.53 billion in Q1, with momentum for formats like a new artificial intelligence-powered version of Sponsored Snaps. Snap will report its latest round of earnings on Aug. 3.