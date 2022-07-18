Snapchat Launches Desktop Version of the App, Initially Available to Snapchat+ Subscribers

After a decade of existence, Snapchat is finally launching a web version of its app.

Initially only available to Snapchat+ subscribers (and in certain regions), Snapchat for web will enable users to send messages and make video calls direct from their desktop PCs, providing another way to engage with your Snap connections.

As per Snapchat:

“Open your laptop and head to web.snapchat.com using Chrome to start a call or pick up where chats left off on mobile. With more than 100 million Snapchatters using our voice and video calling each month on average, we’re excited to offer a new way for our community to keep conversations going on their computers, where they’re already working, learning, and browsing.”

The ‘working’ part is probably a big motivator here – with so many people now looking to work from home in the wake of the pandemic, Snapchat likely sees more opportunity to maximize its connections by creating a separate web app.

That and its audience is getting older, and by facilitating more ways to link into the discussion, that could drive new usage behaviors in the app.

The new web interface will include a range of different options, including Chat Reactions and Chat Reply.

As with the regular app, your Snaps will disappear after 24 hours, with web views counting just the same as in-app opens of a message.

Snap will also, eventually, add Lenses into the format, as it looks to facilitate more functionality.

As noted, it could be an interesting and engaging way to expand Snap usage, though it’s only available in limited form right now, to paying Snapchat+ subscribers in the US, UK and Canada.

Snapchat+, which Snap launched last month, is its ‘Twitter Blue’ like subscriber option, which gives users access to a range of new tools and in-development features for $3.99 per month.

Most of those, much like Twitter Blue, are not hugely enticing, but maybe, if Snap adds in more elements like this to its subscription offering, that could make it a more interesting proposition.

Either way, Snapchat on web will eventually be made available to all users, while those in Australia, and New Zealand will be able to access the option shortly, via this link.

It’s only available via Chrome for now, but Snap is also looking to add support for more web browsers, which will eventually facilitate expanded opportunity to engage with friends via Snap.