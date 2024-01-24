The Upshot for Marketers as Social Media Platforms Evolve in 2024

Social platforms are always changing, as they look to align their algorithms and UI with the latest engagement behavior, in order to maximize usage, improve audience retention, and maintain relevance amid shifting social media marketing trends.

Which can also be frustrating for those trying to use these platforms for any business purpose.

Facebook is the most obvious example, with its continued seismic shifts, from the introduction of the News Feed algorithm, to its pivot(s) to video, to the re-focus on friends and family content, Stories, Reels, etc.

It’s enough to make a social media marketer lose their mind trying to keep up, but at the same time, Facebook is also trying to keep up, as users get bored with one thing, then shift attention to another. Because if Facebook isn’t able to keep pace, it’ll go the way of MySpace.

In other words, change is inevitable, and your strategy will need to keep up.

So what are the key elements of focus to watch for on the major platforms in 2024?

Below is an overview of some key considerations.

1. Facebook

Despite seemingly losing some relevance of late, Facebook remains the biggest social media platform by usage, and thus, a key focus for social media marketing.

So what’s Facebook looking to focus on in 2024, and how does that relate to your marketing efforts?

Luckily, Facebook actually outlined exactly this at a recent “Performance Talks” event:

2. Instagram

Meta’s other social app also remains a key marketing platform, with Meta taking Instagram from a basic image sharing app to an all-media powerhouse since it purchased the platform in 2012.

And within that, Meta’s also now working to use IG to maintain connection with young users, both as an immediate usage focus, and a future link to its next-level projects.

Here’s what Instagram will be focused on this year:

Reels — Yes, like Facebook, IG Reels will remain a key focus, as Instagram continues to glean engagement benefits from pushing more Reels content. As such, you need to consider what types of short-form video your business can make if you want to maximize your IG presence.

Notes — It doesn’t resonate with all users, but Instagram’s inbox Notes feature has been a big winner, especially with younger users in the app . From an immediate standpoint, it’s worth considering how you might be able to use Notes to connect with younger audiences, while from a broader perspective, this also points to the increasing value of more intimate groups and discussion, both of which are key trends to consider for social media marketing.

Threads — I’m including Threads within Instagram for now, but it’s getting close to being its own thing . Meta has tapped into a new vein of opportunity, given the migration of users away from X, and as such, you can expect to see Zuck and Co. put a bigger focus on Threads throughout this year. That could present new outreach and connection opportunities, and it’s worth exploring the app before the ads come (Meta says it will introduce Threads ads once it reaches a billion users ).

3. X

Likely the most unpredictable of the major social apps, Elon Musk’s “everything app” experiment remains a hot mess of conversation.

Will X establish its own footing, in separation from the former Twitter app in 2024? Here’s how it might prevail:

4. TikTok

The trending app of the moment for the past two years, TikTok’s momentum does now look to be slowing, which means that it’ll need to re-focus its efforts on the audience that it has in order to maximize its revenue potential.

Here’s where TikTok’s looking to grow this year:

5. LinkedIn

The professional social network has been a quiet winner of the chaos at X, with many business conversations switching to LinkedIn instead.

And while the platform is not going to drive massive engagement for all brands, for B2B social media marketing, it remains a key consideration:

6. Snapchat

Despite its struggles in maximizing its ad revenue, Snapchat remains the leader in youth engagement, and as such, it should be a key consideration for all brands trying to reach young audiences through social media marketing.

Here are some of the key Snap opportunities for the year ahead:

7. Pinterest

Pinterest is the quiet achiever of the social media space, as it closes in on 500 million active shopping focused users.

And if you’re a retailer, that should definitely pique your interest. Here’s what to keep an eye on in the months ahead:

Catalog ingestion — Pinterest continues to improve its catalog ingestion process , making it easier than ever to link your products into the Pin discovery steam. And with Pinterest also looking to facilitate broader discovery, via tools like body type matching , that could provide new opportunity to showcase your products to more targeted, specific audiences.

New ad types — While video is also big on Pinterest, it’s also rolling out some new ad types that are worthy of consideration. Showcase ads and Quiz ads provide new opportunity to drive engagement, which could help to grab attention in Pin feeds.

Creative collages — Pinterest’s separate Shuffles app gained significant traction over the past couple of years, providing users with a way to create collages of products in a creative display. This could also be a good way to showcase your products in line with this trend, with its in-app Collage option also now in the process of being rolled out.

As noted, social media is always changing, and the better you’re able to keep up with the latest usage behavior and shifts, the better placed you’ll be to capitalize on relevant opportunities in social media marketing trends.

These notes will help to provide some direction towards key elements of engagement for the 12 months ahead.