Social Platform Image Size Requirements 2024 [Infographic]

Published March 4, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

If you want to ensure that your social media presence looks professional, and your content stands out in busy social feeds, you need to align with the right image dimension requirements for each platform, so your images look crisp in-stream.

Which can be hard to do when the platforms keep updating their posting requirements without notice, and keep adding in all-new elements to factor in.

To help with this, the team from Hootsuite maintains an always updated social image sizing post, which also includes downloadable data notes for your tracking.

Hootsuite also has a series of visual overviews, which we’ve put together into a single infographic for reference.

Worth bookmarking Hootsuite’s post for your planning.   

Hootsuite social media images infographic

