The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

Feb. 28, 2021

Are you considering your social media plan of attack for the year ahead? Want to know the best social media platforms to help you grow your small business?

The team from Tech.co share the stats you need to know about each social network in this infographic.

Here’s who makes their list:

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • TikTok
  • Pinterest
  • Reddit
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Snapchat

Check out the infographic for more detail.

*Note: The below MAU stats do not reflect the latest numbers reported by the platforms this month. Snapchat's numbers are also DAU.

Social media platform usage stats

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

